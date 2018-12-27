Three criminal gangs busted; booty seized

LAHORE: Civil Lines Division police claimed to have busted three gangs of criminals and arrested their six members.

The police recovered more than Rs 0.4 million from the arrested members of the gangs. Thousand of rupees were also seized from gamblers. The police also arrested six accused of doing wheelie, accused of violating Loudspeaker Act and Price Control Acts.

Civil Lines Division SP Safdar Raza Kazmi has constituted special teams to arrest proclaimed offenders and the elements involved in street crime.arrests condemned: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PAMA) has condemned the alleged coercive measures against them by the district administrations in Punjab and arrests of their officials under Section 144.

PSMA Punjab Zone Chairman Nauman Ahmad Khan, in a statement, said that a PSMA Punjab general body meeting on Wednesday unanimously demanded the chief minister end Section 144 in the province which was allegedly being used by government functionaries for taking extreme steps against the sugar mills on minor complaints.

Nauman Ahmad said in the past few days three most senior employees of sugar mills were arrested on the pretext that their mills were not running in the newly started crushing season.

He said businesses could not run in an environment of fear. He said the government was yet to fulfil the promises on which majority of sugar mills had started crushing. He said a few mills which were yet to start crushing were facing financial crisis. By arresting the management officials, the government has made it even harder to run for the mills which had committed to start crushing, alleged the PSMA Punjab zone chairman.