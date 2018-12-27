LDA, PEC to review by-laws for high-rises

Lahore: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to seek corporation of Pakistan Engineering Council for ensuring structural stability of high-rise buildings in the City besides reviewing the existing by-laws for construction of such buildings.

The LDA and PEC will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose. This was decided during a meeting held between LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan and PEC Chairman Engineer Javed Salim Qureshi who called on her Wednesday.

They agreed to review the existing by-laws and formulating regulations for high-rise buildings keeping in view the particular use of a specific building. They also underlined the need for enhancing safety standards keeping in view the number of stories of a building besides increasing the space for parking. The LDA will soon introduce the system of online approval of building plans. During the meeting, it was emphasised to expand the panel of structural engineers for ensuring optimum service for such buildings.