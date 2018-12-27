close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

New policy for promoted cops

Lahore

December 27, 2018

According to new policy, normal tenure of two years’ posting in Punjab Constabulary for newly-promoted inspectors has been reduced to one year.

Sub-inspectors, who have already served in units Punjab Constabulary, Special Branch, CTD and Traffic Punjab during the last three years, may not be re-posted in Punjab Constabulary/Counter Terrorism Department on promotion as inspectors.

