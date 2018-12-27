New policy for promoted cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to new policy, normal tenure of two years’ posting in Punjab Constabulary for newly-promoted inspectors has been reduced to one year.
Sub-inspectors, who have already served in units Punjab Constabulary, Special Branch, CTD and Traffic Punjab during the last three years, may not be re-posted in Punjab Constabulary/Counter Terrorism Department on promotion as inspectors.
