Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

PPP leaders, workers leave for Naudero

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party supporters and workers led by the party Punjab leaders left for Naudero, Larkana to attend the 11th death anniversary of slain party Chairperson, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The caravans included PPP jialas from different parts of Punjab who left for Larkana through train and by road. The PPP Punjab leaders, including President Lahore Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, Aslam Gill, President Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Chaudhry Manzur and others will also attend the meeting of party’s Central Executive Committee to be chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

