Aleem orders completion of Ring Road

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed completion of remaining portion of Ring Road around Lahore and offering this project on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis to foreign companies.

He added that all development projects should be completed with transparency, rules and regulations. He said like Lahore in other big cities of Punjab, ring roads would be planned soon as it is the direction of the Prime Minister to devise such projects which would help reduce burden on the city roads. He also took notice of the complaints regarding cleanliness work on ring road and passed on directions to take immediate steps to redress them. He took notice of delay in repair work of Multan Road and ordered completion of the work.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that at the junction of Multan Road and Motorway there should be two different police check posts so that traffic should not be disturbed. He said construction of Ring Road was delayed only because of the fact that this project was launched by the past government of Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Nawaz league had a grudge about it. He assured that the present government would complete all welfare projects on priority and no hurdle should be entertained in this regard. The senior minister criticised the past government on allocating billions of rupees’ contracts to bogus companies established for commission and behind each company there were “Sharifs” themselves and heavy amounts were looted in the name of mega projects. He said so-called Khadam-e-Ala made 52 new companies which were big burden on the national exchequer and it made financial constraints for the present government. He said in spite of all problems steps would be taken to provide maximum facilities to the masses. He asked the Secretary Local Bodies Punjab and Commissioner Lahore Division to take immediate steps and remove all hurdles to start work of ring road and other development projects and offer them to the foreign companies. He said up-gradation of infrastructure would be priority of the present government and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.

Expats: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said OPC is exerting all efforts to resolve issues of expatriate Pakistanis. Chairing a meeting of OPC officers, he said by further streamlining the OPC web portal and complaint registration mechanism, issues of Overseas Pakistanis would be solved in a swift and efficient manner. During the meeting matters pertaining to standardisation and bifurcation in different categories of outstanding complaints were discussed.