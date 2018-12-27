close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

PPP's Rahimdad Khan

National

December 27, 2018

TAKHT BHAI: PPP leader Rahimdad Khan on Wednesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not be able to implicate party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in fake corruption cases. Talking to reporters, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was behind the registration of fake cases against its political opponents. Rahimdad said the performance of the PTI government in the 100 days was very poor.

