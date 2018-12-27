close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 27, 2018

WASA Pindi releases Rs35m pending dues to Iesco

National

A
APP
December 27, 2018

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Wednesday releases first instalment of Rs35 million for the payment of pending dues. WASA Chairman Arif Ali Abbasi while talking to APP informed that his department was the defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), on a special request 10 days were accorded to clear the pending dues, now Rs35 million has been be paid to Iesco. So that the power of tube wells will not be disconnected. Earlier, civic authorities in Rawalpindi have warned various government departments about disconnection of water supply if they failed to pay pending dues.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan