‘Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to operationalise 26 new Pakistan Sweet Homes’

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to operationalise 26 new Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSHs) in various areas of the country during next year, said official sources.

He said as many as 10,000 abandoned and orphan children would be enrolled in PSHs during the next calendar year (2019). He said 38 Sweet Homes having the capacity of 4,000 children were currently providing basic amenities including boarding, education, food, clothing, nutritious balanced diet and medical care facilities.

The marooned children were also being imparted English language courses and other skills. He said PBM had distributed 55,000 wheelchairs, 5,000 artificial limbs to deserving special persons during last 10 years.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has also spent Rs731 million on providing scholarships to deserving students, medical treatment to the deserving and providing equipment to the handicap in last three months.