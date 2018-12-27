close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 27, 2018

‘Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to operationalise 26 new Pakistan Sweet Homes’

National

A
APP
December 27, 2018

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to operationalise 26 new Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSHs) in various areas of the country during next year, said official sources.

He said as many as 10,000 abandoned and orphan children would be enrolled in PSHs during the next calendar year (2019). He said 38 Sweet Homes having the capacity of 4,000 children were currently providing basic amenities including boarding, education, food, clothing, nutritious balanced diet and medical care facilities.

The marooned children were also being imparted English language courses and other skills. He said PBM had distributed 55,000 wheelchairs, 5,000 artificial limbs to deserving special persons during last 10 years.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has also spent Rs731 million on providing scholarships to deserving students, medical treatment to the deserving and providing equipment to the handicap in last three months.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan