15 die, 998 injuredin road accidents during 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE: About fifteen persons were killed while 998 sustained injuries in different accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 895 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab. Out of the injured 592 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 406 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Further analysis showed that 426 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 127 pedestrians and 460 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 206 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 212 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and Gujranwala at third with 58 RTCs and 60 victims.

According to the data, 700 motorbikes, 127 auto rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 51 vans, 20 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 122 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.