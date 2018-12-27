close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
Man kills five family members, commits suicide

National

BR
Bureau report
December 27, 2018

PESHAWAR: A man, reportedly suffering from some mental illness, shot dead his five family members, including his father and three brothers, and then committed suicide, police officials said on Wednesday. They said one Abdullah, 24, opened fire on his father Jan Mohammad, his three brothers Jawad, 16, Zaibullah, 12, and Luqman, 8, and his uncle Faqir Mohammad, 50, over a minor dispute. All the five family members died on the spot. Superintendent of Police Cantonment Waseem Riaz told reporters that the accused also committed suicide after killing his family members.

