Production order for Shahbaz for PAC meeting likely to be issued

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Shahbaz Sharif has sent a request to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for issuance of his production order to ensure his presence in the meeting of the PAC which will start from Friday.

The National Assembly Secretariat has received the request for issuance of production orders of Shahbaz Sharif and it is expected that Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, who is officiating in the absence of Speaker Asad Qaiser, who is in London on a private visit, will issue the production order for Shahbaz Sharif to chair the meeting of the PAC.

It will be first time in the parliamentary history that the production order for the PAC chairman will be issued. It is expected that following the issuance of the production order, Shahbaz Sharif will be brought to Islamabad from Lahore tomorrow morning as the meeting of the PAC is scheduled to be held the same day.

The notice for the meeting of the PAC has already been sent to the 29 members of the committee including Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Akhtar Mengal, Riaz Fatyana, Malik Amir Dogar, Munaza Hassan, Noor Alam Khan, Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ali Nawaz Shah, Hussain Elahi, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Raja Riaz, Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Shahid Akhter Ali, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hussain Tariq and Hina Rubbani Khar, while from the Senate the members of the committee are Sherry Rehman, Mushahid Hussain, Shibli Faraz, Talha Mehmood, Ahmed Khan and Semi Ezdi.