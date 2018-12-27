Cases in KP to be dealt with on merit: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said that an organised propaganda campaign has been launched against NAB, but believes in tackling the menace of corruption by showing performance. He said the NAB will respond to this propaganda with performance.

“Mian Javed did not die in NAB's custody and NAB is not responsible for the sad demise of Mian Javed. Despite that the Punjab government has fixed the responsibility of his death, the deliberate criticism of NAB is lamentable and it is a condemnable attempt to damage the NAB's repute,” he said while addressing the NAB Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa at Peshawar.

Addressing the staff, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said cases in the KP will be dealt with on merit and threats cannot silence them. He said concluding the mega corruption cases are the top most priority of NAB.

“The current leadership of NAB has filed 440 references of NAB after getting concrete evidence and in light of the law of the land,” he said. He said NAB is strictly pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption. “The NAB believes in concluding the cases as it considers cases instead of status of the suspects.

The NAB believes in concluding corruption cases in accordance with law,” he said. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said there is no victimisation and no politics behind the accountability. He said some parliamentarians have written a letter to him requesting that they wanted to meet him.

“I have told that i am ready to welcome them so that they could identify the weakness and lapses of the NAB,” he said. He said as far as NAB laws are concerned, the Supreme Court examined them in the Asfandyar Wali Khan case and in the recent past they were examined in detail by the Lahore High Court as well. He said country's integrity lies in eradicating corruption and the corrupt elements are the hurdles in the country's progress and prosperity. He said NAB is a national institute responsible for recovering the looted money and depositing it in the national exchequer. “Reputed national and international organisations have acknowledged NAB's performance in their reports,” he said. Javed said NAB officials have strictly been directed to avoid disrespecting and handcuffing the suspects. Meanwhile, the NAB's KP Director General Farmanullah Khan briefed the chairman about the latest progress in the investigations of the ongoing mega corruption cases. He also distributed cheques among the victims of the Blue City Housing Scheme, Nowshera.