A tragic night

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was assassinated on Tuesday’s night by two unidentified men. CCTV footage showed that the attackers were riding a motorcycle and opened fire on Abidi’s car near his residence. This ensures that those responsible for maintaining security in the city have failed to do so. The law-enforcement agencies should take effective action to bring the culprits to book. Security should be increased to avert unfortunate incidents.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

Former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi’s killing is the second incident of violence aimed at political parties or personalities in Karachi within a span of three days. The authorities should take steps to restore law and order at all levels. The police should investigate the incident

thoroughly and apprehend the culprits which are behind this heinous crime.

Sonia Najam Shaikh

Sukkur

All of Karachi has mourned the death of former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi who was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his residence on Tuesday.

It is the government’s duty to arrest the culprits and give exemplary punishment.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi