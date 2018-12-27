Tsunami in Indonesia

A massive tsunami has hit Indonesia, leaving at least 220 people dead and more than 800 critically injured. The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure safety of people, but it is being feared that the death toll may rise. Because of blocked roads, rescue workers are unable to carry out their work smoothly.

The calamity has displaced thousands of people, besides crushing vehicles and damaging property. In such hard times, we pray for the country

Waqar M Moosa

Gwadar