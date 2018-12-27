close
Rampant poverty

Newspost

December 27, 2018

At least 40 percent of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. The majority of people are deprived of even basic necessities, including food and shelter, education, and affordable healthcare. Harsh government policies, increase in indirect taxes, and low salary packages have made living extremely difficult.

The government should provide credit facilities to people so that they can set up their own small businesses and use labour-intensive production techniques to reduce poverty.

Nida Rehman

Lahore

