Rising prices

The so-called mini budget which is likely to be announced in January will bring another wave of inflation across the country. Residents already are hit hard by rising prices. Consumers’ spending is going down while many small business owners have left the market. Pakistan’s economy will remain in shambles unless the authorities introduce people-friendly policies.

Salaried-individuals bear the brunt of increased taxes while businesses make exorbitant amount of money and pay little taxes. The government should tax the rich and tackle tax evasion if it is serious about increasing government revenue.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi