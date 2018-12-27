Becoming tolerant

It was heartening to see that the COAS joined the Christmas community in Lahore for Christmas celebrations. It was in the late 1970s when Pakistan took a deep plunge into dark waters of extremism. The entire fabric of society got disturbed. What was once a tolerant and inclusive society got transformed into an intolerant and extremist society with the aid and support of the West. Jinnah’s vision for minority communities was totally forgotten.

Churches were attacked and Muslims who would wish Merry Christmas to those celebrating were met with severe criticism. It seems now that the country is on the path to become more tolerant.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia