close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 27, 2018

Becoming tolerant

Newspost

December 27, 2018

It was heartening to see that the COAS joined the Christmas community in Lahore for Christmas celebrations. It was in the late 1970s when Pakistan took a deep plunge into dark waters of extremism. The entire fabric of society got disturbed. What was once a tolerant and inclusive society got transformed into an intolerant and extremist society with the aid and support of the West. Jinnah’s vision for minority communities was totally forgotten.

Churches were attacked and Muslims who would wish Merry Christmas to those celebrating were met with severe criticism. It seems now that the country is on the path to become more tolerant.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost