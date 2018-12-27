close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

Workplace politics

Newspost

December 27, 2018

Many public-sector employees are a victim of workplace politics. The management usually promote a person who has an influential background. Organisational politics also includes giving and receiving gifts, giving easy tasks and assignments to those who can be politically beneficial, allocating huge budget for small projects, and building unethical relationships with other employees by offering them certain type of benefits and incentives.

Employees form political groups within government organisations in order to get above mentioned benefits. These groups practice politics within the organisation without any hesitation and provide benefits and incentives to all employees who are part of their group. Such practices should be discouraged and action should be taken against people who are responsible for misusing state resources.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad

