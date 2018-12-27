KU extends application deadline for self-finance seats till tomorrow

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of online admissions forms for bachelors/masters morning programme for 2019 on self-financed seats until Friday (tomorrow).

According to KU’s admissions director, interested students may submit the admission form along with the fee voucher of Rs3,000 at the bank branch mentioned in the voucher.

He said only those candidates are eligible to apply in any test-based departments who have already cleared the entry test for the university. Such students can also submit the pay order in favour of KU at the Directorate of Admissions, the University of Karachi from 9:30am to 4pm till Friday.

Meanwhile, the varsity officials have announced that in light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and rules of the Pakistan Bar Council, the 3-year LLB and evening programme have been discontinued from next year. Those who have secured seats in the said course are advised to choose any other department.