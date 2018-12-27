Prizes distributed among winners of SMIU’s innovative ideas contest

A prize distribution ceremony was organised on Wednesday for winning groups of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) students who had participated in the Innovative Ideas Competition 2018.

The competition was held at SMIU earlier this month with the collaboration of Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration & Entrepreneurship (DICE) Foundation.

Faculty of Business Administration, Management and Commerce Dean Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar and Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh distributed cash prizes among the winning groups at the ceremony.

According to a press release, the first cash prize of Rs20,000 was given to a group of students comprising Suman Dilip Kumar, Tooba Yousuf, Ufaq Gul and Mushahid Hussain Shah on their project called ‘My Assistant.’

The second cash prize of Rs15,000 was given to a two-member group of Syed Usman Hussain and Mahira Mansoor on their project ‘Multidimensional Holographic Display’ and the third prize of Rs12,000 was given to Maaz Ahmed and Shajia Sehar on the project of ‘Recycling App.’

Seven other groups were also given cash prize of Rs4,000 each for their projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Channar said the basic aim of the competition was to provide a platform to the students of SMIU to generate their new ideas through different projects.

He said the Incubator Center of SMIU also provides an opportunity to the students to recreate their innovative ideas. He praised the role of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, the SMIU’s Vice Chancellor, for providing full assistance to carry out such healthy activities for students of the university.