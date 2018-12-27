Judicial body seeks policy on commercialisation of industrial plots

A Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Wednesday directed the Sindh advocate general to submit a comprehensive policy with regard to commercialisation of industrial plots.

The commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people observed that the proposed policy submitted by the provincial government with regard to commercialisation of industrial plots is not written properly and requires clarity.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the judicial body asked the advocate general to explain just how industrial plots are being used for commercial purposes.

The court observed that the industrial plots that have been converted into commercial plots by the board of the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate or were allowed to be converted into commercial premises have contributed significantly towards the malfunctioning of the system of sewerage and multiplied the scarcity of potable water.

The commission directed the advocate general to revert back the proposed policy and submit a comprehensive policy with regard to plots that were already converted into commercial ones and plots that are under construction, along with the status of commercial permission.

Moreover, the plots that have been permitted to be converted for commercial activities need to be categorised separately, said the judicial commission, and directed the advocate general to submit the comprehensive policy by January 10.

Ex-EDO granted bail

The Karachi registry of the Supreme Court has granted bail to former district education officer of Kambar-Shahdadkot in a corruption case. Mumtaz Ali had approached the apex court following the dismissal of his bail application by the Sindh High Court.

The petitioner’s counsel said that his client was willing to submit the outstanding disputed amount in court, following which the judge granted the bail to the petitioner subject to his furnishing of the surety amount of Rs6.1 million.