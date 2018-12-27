LCCI holds ERP training course

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organised the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Essential Training Course to fulfil the modern needs of business dealings.

This training programme was a joint idea of LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, and Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal, to equip its members and young entrepreneurs with the modern trends.

The course was managed and coordinated by Additional Secretary of LCCI, IT Department, Anis Ahmed. Over 75 entrepreneurs participated in the programme and got a vast range of information related to their interests.

ERP, business process management software, allows an organisation to use a system of integrated applications to manage the business and automate many back office functions related to technology, services, and human resources. It helps labour costs, IT expenses, and improves interactions between staff and companies.

ERP systems are used by organisations looking to manage their business functions within a centralised and integrated system. ERP is commonly used by companies working within the supply chain to help keep track of all the moving parts of manufacturing and distribution.