Thu Dec 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

FBR offices to observe extended hours

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2018

KARACHI: Field offices of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will observe normal working day on Saturday, December 29 and extended working hours on Monday, December 31, to maximise revenue collection for the first half of the current fiscal year.

The FBR issued an office order on Wednesday, saying that all Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs), Corporate Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) would remain open and observe normal working hours on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

Further, field formations would also remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00pm on Monday, December 31, 2018 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR directed chief commissioners of Inland Revenue to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax revenue by these branches on December 31, 2018 to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2018.

