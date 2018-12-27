Rupee ends flat

The rupee was little changed against the dollar in a lacklustre trading session on Wednesday, traders said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 138.92 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.93. In the open market, the local currency traded flat at 139.20 against the greenback. Traders said the rupee continued a pattern of range-bound trading. “The rupee traded in the ranges of 138.90/95 throughout the day. We saw some importer dollar demand.”