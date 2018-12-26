Man tortured to death by employer

LAHORE: A 33-year-old man was tortured to death by his employer with the abetment of two employees in Naulakha area on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Waseem, son of Younas of Hari Chand Sultanpura. Waseem worked in a shop on Brandreth Road. The shop was owned by one Awais. The accused Awais with the abetment of two employees Arsal and Aman subjected Waseem to severe torture, resulting in his death.