close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Man tortured to death by employer

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

LAHORE: A 33-year-old man was tortured to death by his employer with the abetment of two employees in Naulakha area on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Waseem, son of Younas of Hari Chand Sultanpura. Waseem worked in a shop on Brandreth Road. The shop was owned by one Awais. The accused Awais with the abetment of two employees Arsal and Aman subjected Waseem to severe torture, resulting in his death.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan