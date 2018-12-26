Pakistan, China reach broad consensus on Afghanistan

Ag agencies

BEIJING: Senior Chinese and Pakistani diplomats on Tuesday discussed "new changes" to the situation in Afghanistan, China's Foreign Ministry said amid plans by the United States to withdraw about half of the 14,000 US troops based in the country.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, has been deepening its economic and political ties with Kabul and is using its influence to try to bring the two neighbours closer.

Meeting in Beijing, the Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a "deep discussion about new changes to the situation in Afghanistan and reached a broad consensus", China's Foreign Ministry said. "Both sides believe that military means cannot resolve the Afghanistan issue, and promoting political reconciliation is the only realistic way," the ministry said in its short statement.

"The two sides welcome the various efforts made by all parties and are willing to maintain close communication and strategic coordination."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking at a daily news briefing, reiterated the statement and did not answer a question on whether the meeting was connected to the US troop withdrawal.

Wang visited Kabul earlier this month, where he pledged to help Afghanistan and Pakistan overcome their longstanding suspicions of each other. China has long worried about the effect of instability in Afghanistan on China's violence-prone far western region of Xinjiang, home to the mostly Muslim Uighur people and where China says it faces a threat from militants.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated that the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China was deeply rooted in mutual trust and respect.

While discussing the evolving political dynamics in Afghanistan, the two sides underscored commonality of views on the matter. As neighbouring countries and friends of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China supported Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, he said, appreciating China’s important role in furtherance of peace and development in Afghanistan, particularly through China Afghanistan Pakistan trilateral mechanism.

There was no direct mention of the planned US troop drawdown. The two sides also discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues. Shah Mehmood Qureshi pegged China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be of extensive strategic importance for Pakistan and the region. The CPEC reflected the One Belt One Road vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said. The Sino-Pak friendship has great appreciation at the public and governmental level.

The foreign minister conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s felicitation message to the Chinese leadership. The Pakistani delegation consists of Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.