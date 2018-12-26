Two killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD: Two persons, including a minor girl, were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, seven-year-old Nabila, a resident of Ali Colony, Sabzi Mandi, Jaranwala, was walking alongside a road when a rashly driven tractor-trolley ran her over. As a result, she died on the spot. In another accident, Muhammad Hanif (69) was going on a motorcycle when it slipped on College Road. Resultantly, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Marathon race: To mark the birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam, an all Punjab marathon race with the participants of up to 700 persons was held here on Tuesday. The race was organised in collaboration with All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance (Founders group) and Lyallpur Athlete club. It was held in two parts. The first race was of professionals, which started from Kashmir Bridge, Canal Road, and the second was of non-professional racers that opened from Abdullahpur Chowk. However, both the races were culminated at same point near Technical High School Mosque after passing through Jaranwala Road, Hashmat Khan Road and D-ground. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said they should follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to take the country forward.