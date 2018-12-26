Past rulers join hands to save each other: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that new Pakistan will guarantee equal rights for all citizens and the dream of developed and enlightened Pakistan will be materialised according to the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He expressed these views while addressing different events held in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas at Lahore Cantt. Abdul Aleem Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan stood for accountability for all, therefore, the government would not bow to any pressure in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that even after 70 years the country could not be put on the right path and the principles given by the Founder of Pakistan were ignored by the rulers.

He said those who had been in power for 30 years had become the members of “corruption club” and now again going to join hands to save each other.

He there had been competition between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari as to who was the biggest thief and who should get “award” in this regard. The senior minister said, “Quaid Day demands to us to reaffirm our commitment to follow the principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah leading to create a new state in the name of Islam.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan attended a Christmas event at Lahore Cantonment in which Bishop Yaqoob Paul received him. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated all the Christian community on the august day and said that every religion teaches to spread peace and harmony.

He lauded the efforts of Christians in the development of the beloved country. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem also visited the areas of Al-Faisal Town, Jorrey Pull, Sadr and assured the locals of solving the problems in their areas.