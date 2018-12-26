131 arrested over power theft

SARGODHA: The Fesco has arrested 131 people over power theft during the last three months. According to the official sources, the Fesco division Mianwali conducted raids in different areas during continued drive against power pilferers. The Fesco teams registered cases against the accused and recovered Rs 3.8m from them. In October, 36 persons were arrested while recoveries Rs 1.4m were recovered from them. The teams arrested 65 accused persons in November and recovered Rs 1.7m from them while 30 persons were arrested during ongoing month and Rs 0.7m were recovered from them.