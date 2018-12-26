Christmas celebrated in KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: The Christian community celebrated Christmas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with special prayers for peace and harmony in the country in various churches amid tight security on Tuesday.

In the provincial capital, the main function was held at the St John’s Cathedral, the oldest in the city constructed between 1851 and 1860. The Cathedral was jam-packed and many worshippers were seen sitting outside the main hall of the church. A large number of worshippers attended the prayers. Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter led the prayers and prayed for peace in the country. He also prayed for Pakistan’s safety and prosperity.

Talking to the media persons, the bishop said that today minorities felt safe and secured in Pakistan. He said the Christian community was peacefully celebrating the Christmas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to security being provided by the police. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an ideal place for minorities. The other provinces should follow it. We all have to play an active role for prosperous of Pakistan,” the bishop went on to add.

Rubina, who had come for Christmas celebrations, said it was a special day for her as it symbolised love and peace. She said that after prayers at the church, they prepared special dishes and cut cake and entertained guests and visited each others as Christmas celebrations. Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter cut a cake at the Cathedral. The CCPO said the capital city police utilised all resources for security of the minorities. To promote religious harmony, he said, police officials were also participating in the Christmas celebrations at all churches in the city.

Superintendent of Police Cantonment Waseem Riaz and ASP Cantt Haider Ali were also present.