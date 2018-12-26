Son now a Spurs star

LONDON: If Tottenham Hotspur’s comprehensive defeat of Everton confirmed their standing as genuine contenders in the Premier League title race, it also underlined the value of Son Heung-min to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The South Korea international was outstanding in the 6-2 victory at Goodison Park and will again be expected to exert his influence when Spurs attempt to apply further pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City when they face Bournemouth at Wembley on Wednesday.

Yet while Son’s emergence as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards this season has strengthened the belief that Pochettino’s side can push the top two all the way, his form also highlights the potential impact of his absence when he departs for the AFC Asian Cup in January.