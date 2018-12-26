Lanka ready for another big fight

CHRISTCHURCH: After salvaging a battling draw in Wellington, Sri Lanka will look to again bring their A-game against hosts New Zealand in the second and final Test in Christchurch.

New Zealand were all over Sri Lanka in the first half of the first Test, bundling them for 282 in a little over a day, and then riding on Tom Latham’s unbeaten 264 to post a mammoth 578 to set the stage for a dominating result.

But Sri Lanka fought back through a brilliant, unbroken 274-run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews, who batted all of the fourth day and were then aided by rain on the fifth to deny the Kiwis.

While admittedly the Basin Reserve pitch flattened out considerably after the first day, it was still a remarkable effort by the visitors, given they were up against a team that had just historically beaten Pakistan 2-1 in UAE.

Sri Lanka still have plenty to worry about, most notably the fragility of the top order. In the first innings, they were reduced to 9-3 and scored only four more at the loss of as many wickets in the second dig. That is one area in which they will have to make amends. Yet, they will take heart from how they recovered from those situations. Mathews played the lead role: In the first innings, he scored 83 and stitched up a 133-run partnership with Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 79.