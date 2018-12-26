Iran’s economic woes go beyond sanctions: analysts

TEHRAN: Iran's government faces acute economic challenges as it announces its annual budget, and not all of its problems are the result of US sanctions.

The rial has lost around half its value against the dollar since US President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal in May and reimposing sanctions. That has driven up prices and blocked much of the foreign investment President Hassan Rouhani had hoped to attract, with the International Monetary Fund now predicting the economy will shrink by 3.6 percent next year. But analysts say many of the country's woes pre-date Trump and the sanctions. Iran-based economist Mohammad Mahidashti says the banking system is the biggest problem.