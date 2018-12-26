UAE releases first pictures of 'runaway' princess

DUBAI: The UAE released Monday the first photos of a runaway princess since her attempted escape from the emirate months ago, as it sought to confirm she is at home with family.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has not been seen publicly since she was allegedly captured at sea in March as she attempted to flee the United Arab Emirates. Months after rights groups urged Dubai to reveal Sheikha Latifa's whereabouts, the UAE released pictures appearing to show her at home with former Irish president Mary Robinson. "At the request of the family, on 15th December 2018, Mary Robinson... met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai," the foreign ministry said in a statement published by the state-run WAM news agency.

"During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that H.H. Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires." It was not immediately possible to confirm details of the meeting with a spokesperson for Robinson, who served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997 to 2002. Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, appeared in a YouTube video in March in which she announced she was about to flee.