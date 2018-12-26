Afghan peace process: Pakistan not expecting India can do something good

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan doesn’t expect any constructive and favourable role from India in its efforts for a negotiated and peaceful settlement of Afghan imbroglio.

New Delhi has been ignored in underway whirlwind diplomatic mission of Islamabad that has taken Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul, Tehran, Beijing and now he is reaching Moscow. The four capitals’ sojourn being completed in less than 48 hours and the Foreign Office is hopeful of yielding some positive outcome of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts. The Afghan situation is on the top of agenda of the mission.

In an important development Pakistan’s High Commissioner for India Ambassador Sohail Mahmood has arrived Islamabad for consultations with the senior authorities. He may also attend the two-day envoy conference on economic diplomacy commencing tomorrow (Thursday).

Ten Pakistan’s ambassadors posted in important capitals have been designated for participation in the conference. They have reached Islamabad.

Well placed diplomatic sources told The News that Pakistan is keeping vigilant eye on the Indian attitude that has accelerated its provocative activities on the Line of Control (LoC) and tension between the two countries is also on rife. In the circumstances it has been speculated that incumbent extremist Indian rulers could undertake any misadventure for mustering support of the right wing in India. The diplomatic sources said that High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood had shared his assessment about the election in five Indian states with the headquarters and it turned out to be accurate.

The sources said that Sohail Mahmood before returning to New Delhi have discussion about the Indian approach in its attitude towards Pakistan and possible outcome of the general elections in that country due in May next year.