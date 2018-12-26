Data on Afghan refugees’ properties being collected

MANSEHRA: The Home Department has sought details of movable and immovable properties owned by the Afghan refugees living in three camps and elsewhere in the Mansehra district.

“We are collecting data of Afghan refugees settled across the district. We are also gathering information about their properties,” Muiz Sanaullah, assistant commissioner, told reporters on Sunday.

He said the data of the Afghan refugees, who had left Pakistan and returned back to the Afghan refugees camps in Barari, Ichrian and Khaki and elsewhere, was being collected.

The official said a recent meeting held in this connection evolved it’s strategy how to collect data of refugees and their properties.

He said all such data on the presence of Afghan refugees and their property would be submitted to the provincial government within a week’s time.

The sources said a large number of the Afghan refugees, who had availed return financial package from government and international agencies, were coming back to Pakistan and living in camps and elsewhere in the country.