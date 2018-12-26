close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Ex-minister to contest PK-30 by-poll

National

MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shah has announced to contest the by-election for constituency PK-30. “I am going to file nomination papers within a day,” he told a public gathering in Kaghan on Tuesday. The former provincial minister and district nazim had called a public meeting to announce his decision to contest the by-election. The constituency had fallen vacant some three months ago when apex court disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman in a fake degree case. Speaking on occasion, Maulana Haroon, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor and Shah Zaman and others announced to support Ahmad Hussain Shah in the by-election.

