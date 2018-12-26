PMA blasts NMU for adopting unregistered courses

MULTAN: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has criticised the Nishtar Medical University (NMU) administration for allegedly adopting unapproved courses in the postgraduate programme, which stained the future of hundreds of PG registrars.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting here on Tuesday, PMA president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Hiraj said that the NMU was imparting education of MS and MD with unregistered courses under the Central Induction Policy. The unregistered courses have darkened the career of doctors.He said that two years had lapsed but the NMU administration did not take any measure to get approved the courses from the UHS. He said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had recently been notified, which underlined the need for registration of courses in postgraduate programmes.

He warned that the PMA will launch a protest drive in this regard. PMA office-bearers Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Amjad Bari, Dr Humaira Bashir, Dr Murtaza Baloch and Dr Imran Rafiq demanded the government to commence the First Year classes of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at the Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID). They said that 64 students got admission in the Nishtar Institute of Dentistry but classes could not be started so far mainly due to the shortage of teaching faculty and hostel space. They demanded affiliation of the NID with the NMU without any delay. Non-affiliation of the NID with the

Nishtar Medical University is causing many problems, they said. Similarly, students are also availing the NMU hostel facility. Without an affiliation, all these facilities would be withdrawn from the NID students, they feared.