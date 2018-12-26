Youth urged to follow Quaid-i-Azam’s principles

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr Ishrat Husain on Tuesday urged the youth to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles to take the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Dr Husain was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of a special exhibition titled ‘Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam by Prof Saeed Akhtar’ that was organised by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at its head office in connection with Jinnah’s 142nd birth anniversary.

The adviser said that over 50 per cent of the country’s population consists of youth and they should follow the three golden principles of the Father of the Nation: unity, faith and discipline.

Expressing his pleasure that the SBP celebrated Jinnah’s birth anniversary in a unique way, he said the youth should be made aware of the Quaid’s struggle through art and they should be provided opportunities to explore their skills in that field.

Paying tribute to the nation’s founder, the premier’s adviser cited Stanley Wolpert’s quote: “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.”

Dr Hussain, a former governor of the SBP, said the State Bank should organise such exhibitions in other cities of the country as well. He also appreciated Prof Akhtar’s efforts for restoring the portraits.

He recalled the foundation laying of the SBP museum during his tenure as the State Bank governor and expressed gratitude that after him all the governors continued the work on the museum.

Earlier, in his welcome address, SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa said the main objective behind organising the exhibition was to express the affection for the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. “We all should follow the principles of the Quaid.”

Bajwa quoted a few words from Jinnah’s speech delivered at the inauguration of the SBP on July 1, 1948: “I need hardly dilate on the important role that the State Bank will have to play in regulating the economic life of our country.

“The monetary policy of the bank will have a direct bearing on our trade and commerce, both inside Pakistan as well as with the outside world, and it is only to be desired that your policy should encourage maximum production and a free flow of trade.”

The State Bank governor said the SBP is playing a pivotal role in the preservation of national heritage. He said the SBP’s Museum & Art Gallery was inaugurated on July 1, 2011, with one of its main objectives being the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.