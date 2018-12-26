ANP leader says true democracy solution to problems

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said on Tuesday that victory of party candidates in the local government by-elections manifested the public trust in the party leadership.

Through a statement, he said the LG by-elections had proved that blue-eyed cannot win when the process is fair.

The ANP leader said that free and fair election would strengthen democracy and institutions. The true democracy is the solution to all problems in Pakistan, he went on to add.

Babak said the government had failed to ensure the victory of its party candidates despite using official machinery. The LG election result should be an eye-opener for the forces, he added.

He said that influencing the opinion of the people through undemocratic means would have serious repercussions.

The ANP leader said the results also showed that the people’s mandate was stolen in the last general election.