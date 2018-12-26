KP police start computerising record of criminals

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have started computerising the record of criminals involved in heinous crimes and those languishing in jails to check their movement even after release.

Under the plan, the Peshawar police have computerised data of 981 criminals during the current year. These outlaws were set free after completing their jail terms.

The Mardan police completed computerisation of data of 219 criminals, Charsadda 194, Nowshera 242, Swabi 135, Buner 80, Lower Dir 424, Chitral 32, Abbottabad 120, Haripur 123, Mansehra 107, Battagram 2, Kohat, 144, Karak 58, Bannu 224, Lakki Marwat 23 and Dera Ismail Khan 122.

The data of the criminals along with fingerprints, Computerised National Identity Cards, mobile numbers and past criminal record of these people are readily available to police officers throughout the province.

The analysis of a particular incident would be carried out in a short time through various information technology gadgets i.e. VVS, IVS and CRVS by utilising the collected data.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made improvement in information technology and modern tools due to which better results against all sort of crimes are being achieved.

Owing to Information Technology-based policing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have been adjudged one of the best police forces in the country.