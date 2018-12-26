close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
December 26, 2018

131 arrested over power theft

National

A
APP
December 26, 2018

SARGODHA: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has arrested 131 people over power theft during the last three months. According to the official sources, the Fesco division Mianwali conducted raids in different areas during continued drive against power pilferers. The Fesco teams registered cases against the accused and recovered Rs 3.8 million from them. During October, 36 persons were arrested while recoveries Rs 1.4 million were recovered from them. The teams also arrested 65 accused persons in November and recovered Rs 1.7 million from them while 30 persons were arrested during ongoing month and Rs 0.7 million were recovered from them.

