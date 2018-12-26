close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Four ‘terrorists’ held with explosives

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday arrested four alleged terrorists with explosives near Francisabad. On a tip-off, the CTD team conducted a raid near Francisabad and arrested M Yasin, Junaid, Munir Ahmed and Taj Shah, and recovered explosive material from them.

SIX PHA CONTRACTORS BLACKLISTED: On the recommendations of the Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities, Commissioner /PHA Director General Asadullah Faiz blacklisted six contractors over their alleged involvement in corruption. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that the ACE wrote to the PHA authorities for action against the PHA contractors who, in connivance with the corrupt officers, secured the tenders of different schemes and looted the money. The commissioner forwarded a report to the PHA chairman with the recommendations that the accused contractors Syed Hussnain Raza, Shafaqat Ali, Shahbaz Malik, Naveed Abbas, M Atif and Nadeem Abbas may be blacklisted.

