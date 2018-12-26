Country can be developed by adopting principles of Quaid-i-Azam

FAISALABAD: The district administration and the Faisalabad Arts Council jointly organised a photo exhibition on the subject of ‘Roshni Ka Safar’ pertaining rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar inaugurated the photo exhibition. PHA Chairman MPA Latif Nazar, ADCR Tariq Khan Niazi, AC Sadar Nazia Mohal and others were also present on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DC said that every photograph on the display tells a story not only about the Quaid’s life but also about the great freedom struggle of our leaders to get separate homeland for the Muslims. He paid rich tribute to the father of nation and lauded the Quaid’s determination. He said that the Quaid message of unity, faith and discipline should be our guiding principles in countering our problems. He praised the efforts of the Arts Council for organising such a wonderful exhibition. During the function, banners pertaining to the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were displayed on the prominent roads and intersections. It was informed that more than 100 rare photographs and historical documents relating to founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions were displaced in the exhibition. The MPA and others also cut a cake on the birth anniversary of Quaid–e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

MULTAN: The 142nd birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan was celebrated here on Tuesday with a pledge to make Pakistan a reality of Jinnah’s dream.

The civil society activists and government functionaries stressed following the Jinnah’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in all spheres of life. In this connection, the city police organised a prestigious ceremony at the police lines where students, teachers and a large number of police officers participated in the cake-cutting ceremony. Prof Dr Hamidullah highlighted the life of Quaid-e-Azam, saying Jinnah was a great and honest leader. CPO Munir Ashraf Marth and other police officials also spoke on the occasion.

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad has said that the country can be developed by adopting the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the 142nd birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan at the Rescue-1122 office. The birthday cake was cut and the national flag was also hoisted on the occasion. The DC visited various parts of the rescue office and also inspected the resources available to deal with the emergencies. Shahzad said that Quaid-e-Azam presented a two-nation theory during his struggle of independence from the British rule.

The best way to pay him tribute is to follow his sayings and teachings, he added. The deputy commissioner also lauded the services of Rescue-1122 of serving humanity and expressed hope that they will perform their responsibilities with the same spirit in future. MPA Chaudhry Saleem Sarwar and others were also present.

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Attaur Rehman said that Quaid-e-Azam was a man of character and a sincere leader who achieved an independent state under his dynamic leadership. Addressing a ceremony at the district police lines here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan could be made a welfare state by adopting the Quaid’s principles of continuous struggle, hard work, trust and sincerity.

Everyone would have to participate in the noble cause of serving the country to change its fate. It is high time that the nation should wake up, he said. Officials of the district administration and people from different walks of life, including students, participated in the ceremony.

APP adds from BAHAWALPUR: The birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with national zeal. The day started with special prayers in mosques for prosperity and progress of the country. Various functions were arranged by the government and non-government organisations to pay homage to the greatest leader of the sub-continent. A seminar was held at Rashidia Auditorium to pay homage to the greatest leader. A books exhibition was also organised at Central Library Bahawalpur in which books about the struggle for Pakistan and history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam were put on display.