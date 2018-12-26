close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
Asim Yasin
December 26, 2018

PPP moves SECP, FBR for details about Tareen, Aleema

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
December 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday submitted applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Bureau of Revenues (FBR) seeking details and record of insider trading and bank accounts of Jehangir Tareen and Aleema Khan, sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan. When this reporter approached Farhatullah Babar, he confirmed that a PPP legal team had submitted applications with the SECP and FBR. "Yes, our legal team submitted applications to the SECP and FBR," he confirmed.

