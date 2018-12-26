Siddique Kanju’s son arrested for torturing maids

KANJU SON: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday got a son of former federal minister Siddique Kanju arrested from the courtroom No 1 of the Supreme Court on charges of detaining and torturing his maids. The parents of maids – Yasmin and Saima – appeared before the two-judge bench with a complaint that Amin Kanju physically tortured their daughters. Muhammad Rafiq, the father of the girls, said his daughters were employed at the house of Kanju. However, he said, Kanju often kept his daughters in detention and tortured them also. Lastly, he said, Kanju levelled a theft allegation against the girls, detained them for days and physically tortured them. “Why don’t you stop victimising the poor?” Chief Justice Nisar asked Kanju, who was present in the court. He ordered the police to arrest Kanju and proceed against him in accordance with the law. Another son of Siddique Kanju, Mustafa Kanju, is a court absconder as he fled the country soon after his acquittal in a murder case following ‘reconciliation’ with the complainant party. The prosecution challenged the acquittal of the suspects on direction of the Supreme Court in a suo motu case. Kanju never appeared before the Lahore High Court on the prosecution’s appeal.