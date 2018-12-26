Indian police arrest Abdul Samad Inqilabi

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, from Pulwama district in Held Kashmir. A spokesman for Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said the police arrested the party chairman from Dogripora area of Pulwama and lodged him at Awantipora Police Station.

He said Inqilabi was already suffering from various ailments and the occupation authorities were subjecting him to physical and mental torture by putting him under detention, KMS reported Tuesday. The spokesman denounced the arrest of party chairman and appealed to the world human rights organisations including the Amnesty International and Asia Watch to help in his early release. Senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the ill-treatment to Kashmiri detainees lodged in Kathua Jail in Jammu.

Sehrai, who is chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement the family members and relatives of some of the detainees lodged in Kathua Jail informed that the jail authorities had made the life of the inmates miserable by thrashing them every day.

He said the Kashmiri prisoners were deliberately lodged in small cells along with criminals where they were further tortured by those criminals and at times by the jail staff as well.

He urged the Kashmir High Court Bar Association and human rights organisations to take up the matter with International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch so that they visit Kathua Jail and see for themselves as to how the Kashmiri detainees were being treated by the jail authorities.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Tral town of Pulwama district for the fourth successive day Tuesday against the killing of six youth by the Indian troops.