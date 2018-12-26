Nation marks Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary

Ag APP

KARACHI: The nation celebrated the 143rd birth anniversary of its founder, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and respect and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country, Geo News reported. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. A change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi Tuesday. A smartly turned out contingent of the PMA Kakul assumed the guards’ duty at the mausoleum. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah laid a wreath and offered ‘Fateha’ at the Quaid’s mazar. The national flag was hoisted on principal government buildings across the country. Special events were arranged on the day to highlight and promote Quaid-i-Azam’s ideas, particularly with regard to rule of law, supremacy of the constitution, and upholding of democracy. ­