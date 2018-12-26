‘Jadeja was fit when picked for Aussie tour’

MUMBAI: MSK Prasad, India’s chairman of selectors, has added to the intrigue around the non-selection of Ravindra Jadeja in the Perth Test by saying Jadeja was “absolutely fit” when picked for the Australia tour. He neither confirmed nor denied if he was apprised of Jadeja’s fitness by the team management.

India went into the Perth Test without a spinner, a selection that was widely criticised by former players, including Sunil Gavaskar. Virat Kohli said he picked four quicks because the conditions demanded that, and that even a fit R Ashwin would have struggled to make it to the XI. However, coach Ravi Shastri said Jadeja was not picked because he had not been 100% fit. Shastri said Jadeja had taken an injection just before he flew to Australia, and four days after landing in the country.

He also said Jadeja was only 70-80% fit in Perth before going on to add he would be picked in Melbourne if he is 80% fit. Jadeja was named in India’s XI for the Boxing Day Test. “On the eve of any selection meeting, the selection committee is given a fitness report of all the players,” Prasad told reporters in Melbourne.