Aqeel shows his class in HTR Master Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s number one Aqeel Khan showed his supremacy in the men’s singles with a straight set win on third day of the 4th of Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup (Invitational) Tennis Tournament here at Lahore Gymkhana Courts.

Apart from Aqeel, M Abid was another player who won his singles match but with great effort. On the day three, four women singles and three men’s under-18 doubles matches were played and in all seeded players were through to the next round. Aqeel in his singles match pummeled Ahmed Ch in straight sets. He won the opening set 6-3 and then the second set 6-1.

In the second singles match, Abid was stretched to full length by Shamael Ch in the first set but when the second set started the later was injured and retired. Ultimately Abid secured 7-6 (9) tie breaker and 4-1 rtd.

In the women singles, Sara Mansoor, Mehwish Chishti, Sara Mahboob Khan and national number one Ushna Suhail moved into the next round. All these four top seeded players did not face much trouble winning over their respective rivals. Sara Mansoor defeated Eshaa Jawed 6-1, 6-0, Mehwishj beat Nida Akram 6-1, 6-0, Sara Mahboob beat Noor Malik 6-1, 6-1 and Ushna beat Khunsha Ch 6-0, 6-2. In under-18 boys, M Shoaib, Huzaiffa Abdul Rehman and Saqib Hayat were the winners. Shoaib beat Shehryar Tariq 6-0, 6-0, Huzaiffa beat Taimur Saleem 6-2, 6-0 and Saqib beat Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-1. The doubles winning pairs were Shahzad Khan-Ahmed Ch, M Abid-M Waqas Malik and Muzamil Murtaza-Mudassar Murtaza.

Shahzad Khan and Ahmed Ch beat Yousaf Khalid and M Shoaib 6-1, 6-2. M Abid and M Waqas Malik beat Abid Ali Akbar and Shamael Ch in a very keenly-contested match that gripped the attention of all 5-7 (3), 6-4, 10-6. Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti and Tariq and Sadiq 6-1, 3-6 and 10-3.